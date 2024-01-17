ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IBRX is 1.06.

The public float for IBRX is 130.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 30.97% of that float. On January 17, 2024, IBRX’s average trading volume was 6.22M shares.

IBRX stock's latest price update

The stock price of ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) has plunged by -0.13 when compared to previous closing price of 3.77, but the company has seen a -11.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-02 that Two factors –lower interest rates and the low valuation of many biotech stocks — are likely to result in many biotech companies being acquired in 2024. Lower interest rates will result in many drug maker stocks being acquired because cheaper borrowing costs will make it cheaper for firms to borrow the money that they need to finance deals.

IBRX’s Market Performance

ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) has seen a -11.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.49% decline in the past month and a 170.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.12% for IBRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.89% for IBRX stock, with a simple moving average of 37.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBRX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IBRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IBRX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

IBRX Trading at -6.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares sank -13.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBRX fell by -12.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.45. In addition, ImmunityBio Inc saw -25.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBRX starting from BLASZYK MICHAEL D, who purchase 71,915 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Jun 05. After this action, BLASZYK MICHAEL D now owns 71,915 shares of ImmunityBio Inc, valued at $198,023 using the latest closing price.

Brennan John Owen, the Director of ImmunityBio Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Brennan John Owen is holding 25,000 shares at $70,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.