IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) has seen a -14.07% decrease in the past week, with a 51.51% gain in the past month, and a 116.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.48% for IGMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.42% for IGMS’s stock, with a 9.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IGMS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.22.

The public float for IGMS is 20.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IGMS on January 17, 2024 was 345.68K shares.

IGMS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IGMS) has plunged by -12.89 when compared to previous closing price of 10.94, but the company has seen a -14.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that IGM Bio (IGMS) stock surges 142% in the past three months on strategic reprioritization efforts to focus its resources on the development of pipeline candidates for cancer and autoimmune indications.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGMS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IGMS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IGMS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

IGMS Trading at 36.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.33%, as shares surge +46.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +126.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGMS fell by -14.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.11. In addition, IGM Biosciences Inc saw 14.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IGMS starting from BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, who purchase 288,007 shares at the price of $6.55 back on Dec 15. After this action, BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP now owns 3,390,323 shares of IGM Biosciences Inc, valued at $1,887,531 using the latest closing price.

BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, the Director of IGM Biosciences Inc, purchase 157,370 shares at $6.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP is holding 3,123,585 shares at $1,023,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IGMS

Equity return is now at value -81.88, with -46.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.