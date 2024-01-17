HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) has seen a -0.62% decrease in the past week, with a -14.10% drop in the past month, and a -2.42% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.25% for HUYA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.08% for HUYA stock, with a simple moving average of 1.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.56.

The public float for HUYA is 87.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HUYA on January 17, 2024 was 1.77M shares.

HUYA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA) has decreased by -3.87 when compared to last closing price of 3.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.62% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-27 that The S&P 500 index SPX has three days left this year to try for a fresh record high, which in theory, shouldn’t be so hard with a Santa Rally all but teed up.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HUYA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $3 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HUYA Trading at -7.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares sank -8.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUYA fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.42. In addition, HUYA Inc ADR saw -11.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUYA

Equity return is now at value -3.95, with -3.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.