Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40.

The public float for HPP is 136.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HPP on January 17, 2024 was 3.62M shares.

HPP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP) has dropped by -2.05 compared to previous close of 8.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-16 that We had HPP and its preferred shares on a “hold” as the risks offset the potential rewards. Both stocks have had a sharp rally off the October bottom. We dissect the recent numbers and tell you why we are going in the opposite direction.

HPP’s Market Performance

HPP’s stock has fallen by -9.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.43% and a quarterly rise of 51.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.84% for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.51% for HPP’s stock, with a 43.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HPP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HPP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

HPP Trading at 19.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares sank -3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPP fell by -9.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.10. In addition, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc saw -7.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPP starting from Suazo Arthur X., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.86 back on Mar 28. After this action, Suazo Arthur X. now owns 87,102 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, valued at $58,600 using the latest closing price.

Gordon Drew, the Chief Investment Officer of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $5.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Gordon Drew is holding 116,958 shares at $149,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPP

Equity return is now at value -2.61, with -0.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.