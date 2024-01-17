Honeywell International Inc (HON) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) is above average at 24.52x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.

The public float for HON is 658.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HON on January 17, 2024 was 2.81M shares.

HON) stock’s latest price update

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON)’s stock price has decreased by -1.66 compared to its previous closing price of 201.10. However, the company has seen a -2.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2024-01-16 that Speaking to Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Honeywell (HON) CEO Vimal Kapur is eyeing the conglomerate’s “”next chapter”” focused on prioritizing growth across the company in 2024. Central to Honeywell’s growth strategy, Kapur says there are three macro drivers that “”have a huge impact on all of us in our daily life””: aviation, automation, and the broader energy transition.

HON’s Market Performance

Honeywell International Inc (HON) has seen a -2.41% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.61% decline in the past month and a 7.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.20% for HON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.47% for HON stock, with a simple moving average of 1.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HON stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HON by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HON in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $193 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HON Trading at 0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HON fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.59. In addition, Honeywell International Inc saw -5.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HON starting from Adamczyk Darius, who sale 41,000 shares at the price of $191.72 back on Nov 22. After this action, Adamczyk Darius now owns 180,453 shares of Honeywell International Inc, valued at $7,860,520 using the latest closing price.

Kapur Vimal, the President & COO of Honeywell International Inc, sale 6,500 shares at $197.46 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Kapur Vimal is holding 8,622 shares at $1,283,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HON

Equity return is now at value 30.99, with 8.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Honeywell International Inc (HON) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.