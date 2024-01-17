High Tide Inc. (HITI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.91.

The public float for HITI is 67.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HITI on January 17, 2024 was 208.89K shares.

HITI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) has surged by 6.21 when compared to previous closing price of 1.77, but the company has seen a 5.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-12 that CALGARY, AB, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that it will release its financial and operational results for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2023, after financial markets close on Monday, January 29, 2024. High Tide’s fourth quarter and year-end 2023 financial and operational results will be available on SEDAR+, EDGAR, and on the Company’s website at https://hightideinc.com/invest.

HITI’s Market Performance

HITI’s stock has risen by 5.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.99% and a quarterly rise of 22.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.76% for High Tide Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.44% for HITI’s stock, with a 31.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HITI Trading at 21.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HITI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares surge +16.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HITI rose by +5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6850. In addition, High Tide Inc. saw 15.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HITI

Equity return is now at value -33.60, with -20.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, High Tide Inc. (HITI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.