Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The public float for HRTX is 147.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HRTX on January 17, 2024 was 3.26M shares.

HRTX) stock’s latest price update

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 2.20. However, the company has seen a -3.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-15 that Companies within the biotechnology industry are very interesting to investors because they see wild swings in share price following positive or negative news, particularly in the case of small biotech companies. Investing in biotech and other pharmaceutical stocks can be risky because their price action can be so swift and unpredictable.

HRTX’s Market Performance

Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) has seen a -3.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 19.51% gain in the past month and a 197.95% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.47% for HRTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.00% for HRTX stock, with a simple moving average of 48.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for HRTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HRTX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $24 based on the research report published on May 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

HRTX Trading at 50.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares surge +20.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +230.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTX fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.89. In addition, Heron Therapeutics Inc saw 27.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTX starting from Forbes William P, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $1.09 back on Nov 17. After this action, Forbes William P now owns 79,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc, valued at $27,250 using the latest closing price.

Collard Craig A, the Chief Executive Officer of Heron Therapeutics Inc, purchase 150,000 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Collard Craig A is holding 186,496 shares at $137,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTX

Equity return is now at value -2408.88, with -47.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.