Hempacco Co Inc (HPCO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Hempacco Co Inc (NASDAQ: HPCO) has increased by 6.00 when compared to last closing price of 0.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that Hempacco (NASDAQ: HPCO ) stock is taking off on Thursday after the hemp and CBD company announced a new distribution agreement. According to a press release from the company, it has signed a Master Distribution Agreement with CBDAY Global Private Limited.

Is It Worth Investing in Hempacco Co Inc (NASDAQ: HPCO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HPCO is 1.73.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for HPCO is 10.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HPCO on January 17, 2024 was 689.26K shares.

HPCO’s Market Performance

HPCO stock saw an increase of 9.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.59% and a quarterly increase of 15.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.13% for Hempacco Co Inc (HPCO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.48% for HPCO’s stock, with a -14.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HPCO Trading at 2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.45%, as shares surge +2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPCO rose by +9.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3521. In addition, Hempacco Co Inc saw 9.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPCO starting from Titus Stuart W, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.57 back on May 19. After this action, Titus Stuart W now owns 386,127 shares of Hempacco Co Inc, valued at $5,700 using the latest closing price.

Titus Stuart W, the Director of Hempacco Co Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Titus Stuart W is holding 376,127 shares at $5,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPCO

Equity return is now at value -103.39, with -76.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hempacco Co Inc (HPCO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.