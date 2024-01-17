Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HLX is 2.55.

The public float for HLX is 141.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLX on January 17, 2024 was 2.53M shares.

HLX) stock’s latest price update

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.49 in comparison to its previous close of 9.42, however, the company has experienced a 0.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that We remain optimistic about near-term prices for crude and advise investors to buy stocks like OII, HLX and SUN.

HLX’s Market Performance

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) has seen a 0.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.10% decline in the past month and a -10.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for HLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.48% for HLX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for HLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on October 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HLX Trading at -1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLX rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.98. In addition, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc saw -7.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLX starting from Glassman Diana, who sale 6,800 shares at the price of $11.41 back on Sep 28. After this action, Glassman Diana now owns 27,990 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, valued at $77,588 using the latest closing price.

Sparks Scott Andrew, the EVP and COO of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $9.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Sparks Scott Andrew is holding 163,948 shares at $95,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLX

Equity return is now at value 1.34, with 0.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.