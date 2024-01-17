Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HSCS is 3.68.

The public float for HSCS is 9.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.76% of that float. On January 17, 2024, HSCS’s average trading volume was 9.83M shares.

HSCS) stock’s latest price update

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.10 in comparison to its previous close of 0.14, however, the company has experienced a -16.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-15 that Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ: HSCS ) stock is rising higher on Wednesday without any clear news from the maker of cardiovascular diagnostic devices. There have been no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that explain why HSCS stock is rising higher today.

HSCS’s Market Performance

HSCS’s stock has fallen by -16.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.91% and a quarterly drop of -63.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.20% for Heart Test Laboratories Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.23% for HSCS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -78.65% for the last 200 days.

HSCS Trading at -23.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares sank -12.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSCS fell by -16.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1619. In addition, Heart Test Laboratories Inc saw -19.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSCS

Equity return is now at value -519.34, with -170.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.