HashiCorp Inc (HCP) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, HCP stock has gone down by -3.12%, with a monthly decline of -0.09% and a quarterly surge of 1.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.55% for HashiCorp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.32% for HCP’s stock, with a -16.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.31.

The public float for HCP is 107.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HCP on January 17, 2024 was 2.54M shares.

HCP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP) has decreased by -3.34 when compared to last closing price of 22.47.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that HashiCorp (HCP) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCP stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for HCP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCP in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $27 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HCP Trading at -1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCP fell by -3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.87. In addition, HashiCorp Inc saw -8.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCP starting from Holmes Marc, who sale 13,916 shares at the price of $22.78 back on Jan 10. After this action, Holmes Marc now owns 0 shares of HashiCorp Inc, valued at $317,039 using the latest closing price.

Dadgar Armon, the Chief Technology Officer of HashiCorp Inc, sale 35,904 shares at $22.90 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Dadgar Armon is holding 1,517,548 shares at $822,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCP

Equity return is now at value -17.37, with -13.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HashiCorp Inc (HCP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.