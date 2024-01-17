Haleon plc ADR (HLN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for HLN is 4.62B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of HLN was 4.47M shares.

HLN) stock’s latest price update

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.74relation to previous closing price of 8.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.96% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2024-01-16 that GSK will sell a 3.2% stake, or about 300 million shares, in its spun-off consumer healthcare business Haleon, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday.

HLN’s Market Performance

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) has seen a -1.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.41% gain in the past month and a 4.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for HLN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.95% for HLN’s stock, with a 1.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HLN Trading at 2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLN fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.34. In addition, Haleon plc ADR saw 3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.41 for the present operating margin

+61.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Haleon plc ADR stands at +9.76. The total capital return value is set at 8.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.02.

Based on Haleon plc ADR (HLN), the company’s capital structure generated 63.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.00. Total debt to assets is 29.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Haleon plc ADR (HLN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.