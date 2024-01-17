Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ: GFAI)’s stock price has decreased by -16.29 compared to its previous closing price of 2.64. However, the company has seen a -30.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that It’s easy to understand why investors remain curious about AI penny stocks in December and beyond. Leading companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry have multiplied in value in 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ: GFAI) Right Now?

The public float for GFAI is 6.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFAI on January 17, 2024 was 162.83K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

GFAI’s Market Performance

GFAI’s stock has seen a -30.94% decrease for the week, with a -34.23% drop in the past month and a -48.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.77% for Guardforce AI Co Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.06% for GFAI stock, with a simple moving average of -63.27% for the last 200 days.

GFAI Trading at -35.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.43%, as shares sank -36.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI fell by -30.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, Guardforce AI Co Ltd saw -33.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Equity return is now at value -95.58, with -39.21 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.