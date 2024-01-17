GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 3.01.

The public float for GRWG is 56.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.66% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of GRWG was 844.23K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

GRWG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) has increased by 8.10 when compared to last closing price of 2.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.91% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarijuanaStocks reported 2024-01-12 that The U.S. cannabis industry and marijuana stocks are a rapidly evolving sector, forecasted for significant growth. Ancillary cannabis companies, supporting cultivation and production, are gaining investor attention. These companies provide essential services without direct involvement in cannabis production. This includes equipment suppliers, technology firms, and other business services. Their growth is tied to the cannabis sector’s overall expansion. Investors are keenly watching these stocks in 2024.

GRWG’s Market Performance

GRWG’s stock has fallen by -2.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.71% and a quarterly rise of 4.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.99% for GrowGeneration Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.23% for GRWG’s stock, with a -12.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRWG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRWG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for GRWG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRWG in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.75 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GRWG Trading at 8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares surge +8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRWG fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, GrowGeneration Corp saw 6.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRWG starting from Salaman Michael, who purchase 302,766 shares at the price of $2.35 back on Nov 15. After this action, Salaman Michael now owns 1,240,075 shares of GrowGeneration Corp, valued at $710,138 using the latest closing price.

Lampert Darren, the CEO of GrowGeneration Corp, purchase 21,000 shares at $2.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Lampert Darren is holding 1,333,120 shares at $49,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRWG

Equity return is now at value -15.87, with -11.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.