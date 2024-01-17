Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, GT stock has gone down by -3.69%, with a monthly decline of -8.40% and a quarterly surge of 10.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.76% for GT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.88.

The public float for GT is 281.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.04% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of GT was 3.38M shares.

GT) stock’s latest price update

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT)’s stock price has soared by 0.83 in relation to previous closing price of 13.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2024-01-16 that Small-cap stocks can help investors diversify from the S&P 500, which is heavily weighted to the largest U.S. tech players. Investors may imagine small-caps as up-and-coming companies focused on increasing their sales and taking market share from rivals, or ones facing binary events, such as drug trials, that can set up windfall profits.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for GT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $16.80 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GT Trading at -3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -11.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT fell by -3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.04. In addition, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. saw -7.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GT starting from WELLS DARREN R, who sale 12,258 shares at the price of $13.88 back on Dec 13. After this action, WELLS DARREN R now owns 98,764 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., valued at $170,139 using the latest closing price.

WELLS DARREN R, the EVP & Chief Admin. Officer of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., sale 12,985 shares at $14.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that WELLS DARREN R is holding 98,764 shares at $184,291 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Equity return is now at value -9.96, with -2.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.