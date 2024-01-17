GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 175.00x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GDRX is at 1.34.

The public float for GDRX is 74.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.89% of that float. The average trading volume for GDRX on January 17, 2024 was 1.76M shares.

GDRX) stock’s latest price update

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX)’s stock price has dropped by -5.12 in relation to previous closing price of 6.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Does GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

GDRX’s Market Performance

GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) has seen a 12.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.62% gain in the past month and a 18.64% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.97% for GDRX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.68% for GDRX’s stock, with a 6.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDRX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GDRX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GDRX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4.50 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

GDRX Trading at 8.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX rose by +12.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.20. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc saw -5.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDRX starting from Wagner Scott, who purchase 21,652 shares at the price of $5.76 back on Nov 30. After this action, Wagner Scott now owns 182,900 shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc, valued at $124,806 using the latest closing price.

Wagner Scott, the of GoodRx Holdings Inc, purchase 26,348 shares at $5.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Wagner Scott is holding 161,248 shares at $155,482 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.92 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.