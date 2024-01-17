Geron Corp. (GERN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GERN is 0.57.

The public float for GERN is 459.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GERN on January 17, 2024 was 5.29M shares.

GERN) stock’s latest price update

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.96 compared to its previous closing price of 2.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Geron (GERN) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

GERN’s Market Performance

Geron Corp. (GERN) has seen a -8.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.74% decline in the past month and a 10.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.09% for GERN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.37% for GERN’s stock, with a -20.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GERN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GERN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GERN Trading at -2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares sank -10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GERN fell by -8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, Geron Corp. saw -6.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GERN starting from O’Farrell Elizabeth G., who purchase 6,607 shares at the price of $2.28 back on Aug 24. After this action, O’Farrell Elizabeth G. now owns 7,407 shares of Geron Corp., valued at $15,064 using the latest closing price.

O’Farrell Elizabeth G., the Director of Geron Corp., purchase 6,579 shares at $2.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that O’Farrell Elizabeth G. is holding 26,220 shares at $15,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GERN

Equity return is now at value -87.66, with -54.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Geron Corp. (GERN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.