Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW)’s stock price has decreased by -4.02 compared to its previous closing price of 6.22. However, the company has seen a -11.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Jerome Upton – EVP, CFO & Principal Financial Officer Thomas McInerney – President, CEO & Director Conference Call Participants Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Genworth’s Financial Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Lisa, and I will be your coordinator today.

Is It Worth Investing in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) is above average at 7.28x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.

The public float for GNW is 444.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GNW on January 17, 2024 was 2.72M shares.

GNW’s Market Performance

GNW stock saw a decrease of -11.82% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.13% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Genworth Financial Inc (GNW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.57% for GNW’s stock, with a 2.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GNW Trading at -4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -6.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNW fell by -11.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.58. In addition, Genworth Financial Inc saw -10.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNW starting from McInerney Thomas J, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $6.18 back on Dec 04. After this action, McInerney Thomas J now owns 3,270,010 shares of Genworth Financial Inc, valued at $1,235,400 using the latest closing price.

McInerney Thomas J, the President and CEO; Director of Genworth Financial Inc, sale 200,000 shares at $6.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that McInerney Thomas J is holding 3,470,010 shares at $1,201,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNW

Equity return is now at value 4.65, with 0.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.