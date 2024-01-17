General Mills, Inc.’s (GIS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, GIS stock has gone down by -2.80%, with a monthly decline of -7.39% and a quarterly plunge of -0.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for General Mills, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.34% for GIS’s stock, with a -14.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) Right Now?

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.28x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.15.

The public float for GIS is 566.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.32% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of GIS was 4.36M shares.

GIS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) has decreased by -0.88 when compared to last closing price of 63.39.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-15 that As other investors grow more euphoric over the tech sector, perhaps it’s smart to take on a more contrarian mindset, with more defensive plays like those in the food scene. While you are diving into the food scene, you should also look for high-value dividend stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GIS by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for GIS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $72 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GIS Trading at -3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIS fell by -2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.83. In addition, General Mills, Inc. saw -3.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIS starting from Cordani David, who sale 8,675 shares at the price of $89.55 back on May 17. After this action, Cordani David now owns 7,885 shares of General Mills, Inc., valued at $776,847 using the latest closing price.

Pallot Mark A, the Chief Accounting Officer of General Mills, Inc., sale 4,081 shares at $90.32 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Pallot Mark A is holding 13,121 shares at $368,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIS

Equity return is now at value 24.99, with 7.79 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.