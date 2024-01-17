General Electric Co. (GE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) has dropped by -1.40 compared to previous close of 129.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-16 that General Electric (NYSE:GE) is expected to post a drop in both revenue and profits for the fourth quarter when it reports its latest financials on Tuesday, January 23, before the stock market opens. For the quarter, the aerospace and power company is expected to report revenue of $17.4 billion, down 20.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Is It Worth Investing in General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) Right Now?

General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27.

The public float for GE is 1.08B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GE on January 17, 2024 was 4.69M shares.

GE’s Market Performance

GE’s stock has seen a -0.24% decrease for the week, with a 5.60% rise in the past month and a 17.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for General Electric Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.16% for GE’s stock, with a 15.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $150 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GE Trading at 5.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +5.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GE fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.84. In addition, General Electric Co. saw 0.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GE starting from Holston Michael J, who sale 112,614 shares at the price of $115.20 back on Jul 27. After this action, Holston Michael J now owns 57,923 shares of General Electric Co., valued at $12,973,133 using the latest closing price.

GENERAL ELECTRIC PENSION TRUST, the 10% Owner of General Electric Co., purchase 35,160 shares at $995.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that GENERAL ELECTRIC PENSION TRUST is holding 175,160 shares at $35,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GE

Equity return is now at value 32.47, with 5.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, General Electric Co. (GE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.