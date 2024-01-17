GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.58 in comparison to its previous close of 76.17, however, the company has experienced a -3.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Here are some dirt-cheap MedTech value stocks – DVA, GEHC, HOLX – which are expected to provide long-term gains.

Is It Worth Investing in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) Right Now?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.93.

The public float for GEHC is 392.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEHC on January 17, 2024 was 2.61M shares.

GEHC’s Market Performance

The stock of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) has seen a -3.09% decrease in the past week, with a 1.06% rise in the past month, and a 11.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for GEHC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.05% for GEHC’s stock, with a 0.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEHC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GEHC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GEHC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $80 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GEHC Trading at 2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEHC fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.49. In addition, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc saw -3.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEHC starting from O’Neill Kevin Michael, who sale 15,609 shares at the price of $77.32 back on Jul 31. After this action, O’Neill Kevin Michael now owns 24,025 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, valued at $1,206,949 using the latest closing price.

Rott Roland, the CEO, Ultrasound of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, sale 2,473 shares at $77.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Rott Roland is holding 22,335 shares at $191,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEHC

Equity return is now at value 14.59, with 7.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.