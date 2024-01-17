Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES)’s stock price has decreased by -1.63 compared to its previous closing price of 13.53. However, the company has seen a -0.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-10 that DENVER, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) will issue its fourth-quarter earnings release before the market opens on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Management will host a webcast and conference call on the same day at 10:00 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) is above average at 14.51x. The 36-month beta value for GTES is also noteworthy at 1.54.

The public float for GTES is 166.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. The average trading volume of GTES on January 17, 2024 was 1.78M shares.

GTES’s Market Performance

GTES’s stock has seen a -0.08% decrease for the week, with a 10.36% rise in the past month and a 19.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for Gates Industrial Corporation plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.24% for GTES stock, with a simple moving average of 6.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTES stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GTES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GTES in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14.50 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GTES Trading at 7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +5.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTES fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.18. In addition, Gates Industrial Corporation plc saw -0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTES starting from Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P., who sale 17,250,000 shares at the price of $11.15 back on Dec 13. After this action, Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. now owns 143,510 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, valued at $192,337,500 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Inc., the 10% Owner of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, sale 17,250,000 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Blackstone Inc. is holding 143,510 shares at $192,337,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTES

Equity return is now at value 8.48, with 3.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.