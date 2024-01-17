Garden Stage Ltd (GSIW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

GSIW currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of GSIW on January 17, 2024 was 313.09K shares.

GSIW) stock’s latest price update

Garden Stage Ltd (NASDAQ: GSIW)’s stock price has soared by 38.02 in relation to previous closing price of 7.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 29.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GSIW’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 15.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.94% for GSIW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.50% for GSIW’s stock, with a 36.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GSIW Trading at 36.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.57%, as shares surge +40.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSIW rose by +29.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.16. In addition, Garden Stage Ltd saw 41.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Garden Stage Ltd (GSIW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.