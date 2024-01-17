Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, GMDA stock has gone down by -13.15%, with a monthly decline of -4.47% and a quarterly plunge of -66.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.11% for Gamida Cell Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.36% for GMDA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -76.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GMDA is also noteworthy at 1.06.

The public float for GMDA is 120.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.55% of that float. The average trading volume of GMDA on January 17, 2024 was 2.64M shares.

GMDA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) has dropped by -6.00 compared to previous close of 0.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-20 that BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a cell therapy pioneer working to turn cells into powerful therapeutics, today announced that its management team will present corporate highlights at the upcoming Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMDA stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for GMDA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMDA in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $11 based on the research report published on November 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GMDA Trading at -30.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares sank -7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMDA fell by -13.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3211. In addition, Gamida Cell Ltd saw -34.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GMDA

Equity return is now at value -1103.79, with -66.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.