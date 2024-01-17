Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.91 compared to its previous closing price of 47.79. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Investors with an interest in Technology Services stocks have likely encountered both Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Is It Worth Investing in Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) is above average at 11.69x. The 36-month beta value for FUTU is also noteworthy at 0.80.

The public float for FUTU is 87.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.59% of that float. The average trading volume of FUTU on January 17, 2024 was 1.68M shares.

FUTU’s Market Performance

FUTU stock saw a decrease of -8.89% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.09% and a quarterly a decrease of -25.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.25% for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.30% for FUTU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUTU stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FUTU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FUTU in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $67 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

FUTU Trading at -15.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -15.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU fell by -8.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.30. In addition, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR saw -15.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Equity return is now at value 19.98, with 4.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.