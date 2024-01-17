Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) has seen a 4.69% increase in the past week, with a 81.13% gain in the past month, and a 132.45% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.98% for FUSN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.63% for FUSN stock, with a simple moving average of 121.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FUSN is -0.86.

The public float for FUSN is 47.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FUSN on January 17, 2024 was 701.37K shares.

FUSN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN) has surged by 6.55 when compared to previous closing price of 9.01, but the company has seen a 4.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Let’s take a look at the screen and a few of the over 50 highly-ranked cheap stocks to consider buying in January.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUSN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for FUSN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for FUSN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $15 based on the research report published on December 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FUSN Trading at 60.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.27%, as shares surge +74.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +109.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUSN rose by +4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.03. In addition, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FUSN

Equity return is now at value -49.16, with -37.14 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.