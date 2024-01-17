Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FULC is 2.24.

The public float for FULC is 58.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FULC on January 17, 2024 was 583.20K shares.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC)’s stock price has plunge by 5.49relation to previous closing price of 7.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.59% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-09 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.® (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

FULC’s Market Performance

FULC’s stock has fallen by -4.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 51.62% and a quarterly rise of 92.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.34% for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.45% for FULC stock, with a simple moving average of 84.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FULC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FULC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FULC Trading at 41.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.19%, as shares surge +53.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +99.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULC fell by -4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.79. In addition, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc saw 10.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULC starting from Tourangeau Greg, who sale 210 shares at the price of $3.31 back on May 10. After this action, Tourangeau Greg now owns 15,992 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc, valued at $695 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the 10% Owner of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc, purchase 1,923,076 shares at $13.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 11,609,704 shares at $24,999,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULC

Equity return is now at value -41.40, with -37.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.