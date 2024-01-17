FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FREY is 0.68.

The public float for FREY is 121.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.66% of that float. On January 17, 2024, FREY’s average trading volume was 3.57M shares.

The stock price of FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE: FREY) has dropped by -7.74 compared to previous close of 1.55. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-16 that Last week’s announcement that Hertz is selling 20,000 cars from its EV fleet continues to drag on EV stocks. High repair costs and low demand underlie Hertz’s decision.

FREY’s Market Performance

FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) has experienced a -20.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.12% drop in the past month, and a -63.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.40% for FREY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.54% for FREY’s stock, with a -74.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FREY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FREY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FREY Trading at -27.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares sank -30.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY fell by -20.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8145. In addition, FREYR Battery Inc. saw -23.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

Equity return is now at value -4.31, with -3.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.