Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): A Technical Analysis

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44.

The public float for BEN is 254.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BEN on January 17, 2024 was 3.41M shares.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN)’s stock price has dropped by -1.97 in relation to previous closing price of 28.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that Investors interested in Financial – Investment Management stocks are likely familiar with Franklin Resources (BEN) and BlackRock (BLK). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

BEN’s Market Performance

BEN’s stock has fallen by -5.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.76% and a quarterly rise of 22.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Franklin Resources, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.97% for BEN’s stock, with a 6.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BEN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BEN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $30 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

BEN Trading at 5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEN fell by -5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.22. In addition, Franklin Resources, Inc. saw -6.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEN starting from Sethi Alok, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $29.27 back on Dec 14. After this action, Sethi Alok now owns 70,481 shares of Franklin Resources, Inc., valued at $643,845 using the latest closing price.

Sethi Alok, the EVP, Head of Global Operations of Franklin Resources, Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $25.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Sethi Alok is holding 92,481 shares at $634,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEN

Equity return is now at value 7.22, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.