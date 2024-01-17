Flex Ltd (FLEX) Stock Sees a-2.53 Decrease

The stock of Flex Ltd (FLEX) has seen a -4.21% decrease in the past week, with a 18.87% gain in the past month, and a 21.31% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for FLEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.35% for FLEX’s stock, with a 20.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) Right Now?

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FLEX is 1.17.

The public float for FLEX is 423.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLEX on January 17, 2024 was 6.32M shares.

FLEX) stock’s latest price update

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX)’s stock price has dropped by -2.53 in relation to previous closing price of 23.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-08 that AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) will announce its third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 1:30 p.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $35 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FLEX Trading at 11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -20.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX fell by -4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.03. In addition, Flex Ltd saw 2.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from McSweeney Erin, who sale 9,500 shares at the price of $25.64 back on Oct 31. After this action, McSweeney Erin now owns 27,227 shares of Flex Ltd, valued at $243,580 using the latest closing price.

OFFER DAVID SCOTT, the EVP, General Counsel of Flex Ltd, sale 150,000 shares at $25.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that OFFER DAVID SCOTT is holding 237,094 shares at $3,872,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Equity return is now at value 15.59, with 3.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flex Ltd (FLEX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.