Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) has gone down by -3.46% for the week, with a 1.93% rise in the past month and a 18.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.01% for FIS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.67% for FIS’s stock, with a 9.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.95.

The public float for FIS is 590.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FIS on January 17, 2024 was 5.48M shares.

FIS) stock’s latest price update

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS)’s stock price has dropped by -1.02 in relation to previous closing price of 61.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Investors with an interest in Financial Transaction Services stocks have likely encountered both Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) and MasterCard (MA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Analysts’ Opinion of FIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FIS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FIS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $58 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FIS Trading at 6.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIS fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.79. In addition, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. saw 1.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIS starting from Goldstein Jeffrey A, who purchase 1,045 shares at the price of $53.00 back on Oct 17. After this action, Goldstein Jeffrey A now owns 7,378 shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., valued at $55,385 using the latest closing price.

Alemany Ellen R, the Director of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., purchase 855 shares at $53.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Alemany Ellen R is holding 4,598 shares at $45,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIS

Equity return is now at value -72.71, with -35.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.