Fedex Corp (FDX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) is above average at 14.52x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.21.

The public float for FDX is 229.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FDX on January 17, 2024 was 2.21M shares.

The stock price of Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) has dropped by -1.42 compared to previous close of 248.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2024-01-16 that Carter Worth, Worth Charting, joins ‘Fast Money’ to explain why he sees trouble ahead for transports.

FDX’s Market Performance

Fedex Corp (FDX) has experienced a -1.43% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.51% drop in the past month, and a 0.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for FDX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.13% for FDX’s stock, with a -0.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FDX Trading at -4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares sank -12.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDX fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $253.87. In addition, Fedex Corp saw -3.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDX starting from DIETRICH JOHN W, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $252.02 back on Dec 28. After this action, DIETRICH JOHN W now owns 4,745 shares of Fedex Corp, valued at $252,020 using the latest closing price.

LANE AMY B, the Director of Fedex Corp, purchase 200 shares at $253.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that LANE AMY B is holding 3,304 shares at $50,643 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDX

Equity return is now at value 16.83, with 4.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fedex Corp (FDX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.