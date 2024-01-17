Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE): A Technical Analysis

The public float for FATE is 92.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FATE on January 17, 2024 was 1.95M shares.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE)’s stock price has soared by 1.66 in relation to previous closing price of 4.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Fate Therapeutics (FATE) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

FATE’s Market Performance

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) has experienced a 3.97% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 53.86% rise in the past month, and a 159.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.96% for FATE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.98% for FATE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FATE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FATE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FATE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FATE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $6 based on the research report published on March 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FATE Trading at 54.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FATE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%, as shares surge +52.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +108.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FATE rose by +4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.87. In addition, Fate Therapeutics Inc saw 22.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FATE starting from Wolchko J Scott, who sale 14,391 shares at the price of $4.37 back on Jan 09. After this action, Wolchko J Scott now owns 371,248 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc, valued at $62,889 using the latest closing price.

Valamehr Bahram, the Chief R&D Officer of Fate Therapeutics Inc, sale 11,271 shares at $4.38 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Valamehr Bahram is holding 158,069 shares at $49,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FATE

Equity return is now at value -37.61, with -26.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.