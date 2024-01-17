Fastenal Co. (FAST) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ: FAST) is 32.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FAST is 1.04.

The public float for FAST is 570.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.38% of that float. On January 17, 2024, FAST’s average trading volume was 3.39M shares.

The stock of Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ: FAST) has increased by 0.39 when compared to last closing price of 63.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that 1ST Source (SRCE) and Fastenal (FAST) are two companies that shouldn’t be overlooked ahead of their fourth quarter reports on Thursday, January 18.

FAST’s Market Performance

FAST’s stock has risen by 2.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.42% and a quarterly rise of 6.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.17% for Fastenal Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.20% for FAST’s stock, with a 11.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAST stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for FAST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FAST in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $59 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FAST Trading at 3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAST rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.87. In addition, Fastenal Co. saw -1.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAST starting from Miller Charles S., who sale 744 shares at the price of $64.20 back on Dec 14. After this action, Miller Charles S. now owns 0 shares of Fastenal Co., valued at $47,765 using the latest closing price.

Drazkowski William Joseph, the EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT of Fastenal Co., sale 11,000 shares at $63.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Drazkowski William Joseph is holding 5,997 shares at $698,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAST

Equity return is now at value 34.23, with 24.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fastenal Co. (FAST) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.