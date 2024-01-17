Examining the Volatility of Organon & Co.’s (OGN) Stock

The stock of Organon & Co. (OGN) has seen a 1.78% increase in the past week, with a 33.57% gain in the past month, and a -4.21% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for OGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.87% for OGN’s stock, with a -11.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) Right Now?

Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.73.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for OGN is 255.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OGN on January 17, 2024 was 5.74M shares.

OGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) has plunged by -0.96 when compared to previous closing price of 16.75, but the company has seen a 1.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-09 that Organon & Co (OGN) J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Analysts’ Opinion of OGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OGN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OGN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $16 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

OGN Trading at 29.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +29.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGN rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.76. In addition, Organon & Co. saw 15.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Organon & Co. (OGN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.