Examining the Volatility of Aegon Ltd.’s (AEG) Stock

The stock of Aegon Ltd. (AEG) has gone up by 1.84% for the week, with a 1.13% rise in the past month and a 20.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.05% for AEG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.51% for AEG’s stock, with a 16.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE: AEG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEG is 1.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for AEG is 1.88B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEG on January 17, 2024 was 1.43M shares.

AEG) stock’s latest price update

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE: AEG)’s stock price has soared by 0.43 in relation to previous closing price of 5.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that November witnessed robust job growth in the US economy, as employers added 199,000 jobs. This surge surpassed the expected 180,000 net job gains, dropping the unemployment rate from 3.9% to 3.7%.

AEG Trading at 5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG rose by +2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.74. In addition, Aegon Ltd. saw 0.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEG

Equity return is now at value -5.25, with -0.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aegon Ltd. (AEG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.