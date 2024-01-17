Eversource Energy (ES) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) has dropped by -1.13 compared to previous close of 56.88. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Eversource (ES) is in advanced talks to sell its stake in three offshore wind projects, and expects impairment costs of $1.6 billion.

Is It Worth Investing in Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is above average at 16.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.59.

The public float for ES is 347.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ES on January 17, 2024 was 2.84M shares.

ES’s Market Performance

ES’s stock has seen a -10.55% decrease for the week, with a -10.86% drop in the past month and a 2.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for Eversource Energy The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.12% for ES’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ES stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ES by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for ES in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $65 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ES Trading at -5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -11.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ES fell by -10.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.84. In addition, Eversource Energy saw -8.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ES starting from BUTLER GREGORY B, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $64.25 back on Aug 16. After this action, BUTLER GREGORY B now owns 63,554 shares of Eversource Energy, valued at $963,795 using the latest closing price.

FORRY LINDA DORCENA, the Trustee of Eversource Energy, sale 1,554 shares at $75.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that FORRY LINDA DORCENA is holding 8,252 shares at $116,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ES

Equity return is now at value 7.53, with 2.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Eversource Energy (ES) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.