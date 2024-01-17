Evergy Inc (EVRG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Evergy Inc (NASDAQ: EVRG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.84 compared to its previous closing price of 53.85. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-29 that In my monthly series of 10 Dividend Growth Stocks, I rank a selection of Dividend Radar stocks and present the ten top-ranked stocks for further research and possible investment.

Is It Worth Investing in Evergy Inc (NASDAQ: EVRG) Right Now?

Evergy Inc (NASDAQ: EVRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.88x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.56.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for EVRG is 226.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.34% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of EVRG was 2.79M shares.

EVRG’s Market Performance

EVRG’s stock has seen a -1.97% decrease for the week, with a -0.88% drop in the past month and a 5.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for Evergy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.30% for EVRG’s stock, with a -5.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EVRG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EVRG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $60 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

EVRG Trading at 2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRG fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.68. In addition, Evergy Inc saw 1.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRG starting from Landrieu Mary L., who sale 1,170 shares at the price of $59.62 back on Jun 14. After this action, Landrieu Mary L. now owns 4,210 shares of Evergy Inc, valued at $69,755 using the latest closing price.

Elwell Lesley Lissette, the SVP & CHIEF HRO & CHIEF DO of Evergy Inc, sale 1,328 shares at $57.67 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Elwell Lesley Lissette is holding 27 shares at $76,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRG

Equity return is now at value 7.03, with 2.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Evergy Inc (EVRG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.