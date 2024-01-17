Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Western Union Company’s (WU) Stock

In the past week, WU stock has gone down by -0.65%, with a monthly gain of 1.66% and a quarterly plunge of -7.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Western Union Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.98% for WU’s stock, with a 2.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Right Now?

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WU is 0.84.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for WU is 362.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WU on January 17, 2024 was 4.87M shares.

WU) stock’s latest price update

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.33 in comparison to its previous close of 12.19, however, the company has experienced a -0.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-16 that While making investments, income-oriented investors seek stability, growth, and consistent returns. The article delves into seven high-yield dividend stocks.

WU Trading at 2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.00. In addition, Western Union Company saw 2.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Equity return is now at value 131.08, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Union Company (WU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.