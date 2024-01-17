Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Waldencast plc’s (WALD) Stock

The stock of Waldencast plc (WALD) has gone down by -20.91% for the week, with a -16.35% drop in the past month and a -5.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.74% for WALD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.18% for WALD’s stock, with a 0.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for WALD is 40.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WALD on January 17, 2024 was 66.94K shares.

WALD) stock’s latest price update

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD)’s stock price has decreased by -15.29 compared to its previous closing price of 10.27. However, the company has seen a -20.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-15 that Did you happen to see Barron’s recent article that discussed Bill Ackman’s desire to take X (formerly Twitter) public through his SPARC (special purpose acquisition rights company), a newer twist to SPACs (special purpose acquisition company)? The traditional SPAC raises money in an IPO (initial public offering) and then takes 12-24 months to find a target to merge with.

WALD Trading at -12.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WALD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.05%, as shares sank -15.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WALD fell by -20.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.96. In addition, Waldencast plc saw -20.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Waldencast plc (WALD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.