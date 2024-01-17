Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s (SHLS) Stock

The stock of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) has seen a -5.86% decrease in the past week, with a -10.47% drop in the past month, and a -18.05% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.11% for SHLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.40% for SHLS stock, with a simple moving average of -33.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) is above average at 16.09x. The 36-month beta value for SHLS is also noteworthy at 1.89.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for SHLS is 163.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.80% of that float. The average trading volume of SHLS on January 17, 2024 was 3.54M shares.

SHLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) has plunged by -2.95 when compared to previous closing price of 13.57, but the company has seen a -5.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-29 that Shoals’ current share price does not appropriately reflect its business fundamentals, enabling Shoals to outperform in 2024 with a 25% to 50% upside likely. Shoals is the leading EBOS provider in the United States with 50% market share, but they have only begun expanding into the international solar market. While other solar players have seen sales decline, Shoals’ backlog set a record high at $633M, which is almost 5 quarters of revenue.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLS stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SHLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHLS in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $18 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SHLS Trading at -10.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares sank -16.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLS fell by -5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.90. In addition, Shoals Technologies Group Inc saw -15.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLS starting from Bardos Dominic, who sale 4,200 shares at the price of $14.24 back on Dec 05. After this action, Bardos Dominic now owns 66,925 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc, valued at $59,808 using the latest closing price.

Peetz Mehgan, the General Counsel of Shoals Technologies Group Inc, sale 3,310 shares at $14.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Peetz Mehgan is holding 78,075 shares at $47,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLS

Equity return is now at value 49.36, with 19.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.