Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s (KIND) Stock

The stock of Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) has seen a -13.61% decrease in the past week, with a -21.93% drop in the past month, and a -24.35% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.79% for KIND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.63% for KIND stock, with a simple moving average of -33.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: KIND) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KIND is also noteworthy at 0.78.

The public float for KIND is 146.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.78% of that float. The average trading volume of KIND on January 17, 2024 was 1.81M shares.

KIND) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: KIND) has plunged by -6.41 when compared to previous closing price of 1.56, but the company has seen a -13.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) concluded the recent trading session at $1.63, signifying a -1.81% move from its prior day’s close.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIND stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for KIND by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for KIND in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $3 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KIND Trading at -14.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -24.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIND fell by -13.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7925. In addition, Nextdoor Holdings Inc saw -22.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIND starting from Orta John, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $1.66 back on Jan 10. After this action, Orta John now owns 543,923 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc, valued at $4,150 using the latest closing price.

Orta John, the Head of Legal and Secretary of Nextdoor Holdings Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Orta John is holding 546,423 shares at $4,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIND

Equity return is now at value -23.51, with -20.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.