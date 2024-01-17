Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s (HA) Stock

The stock of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) has seen a -3.16% decrease in the past week, with a -3.44% drop in the past month, and a 174.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for HA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.42% for HA stock, with a simple moving average of 53.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HA is also noteworthy at 2.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HA is $13.50, which is $0.03 above than the current price. The public float for HA is 50.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.33% of that float. The average trading volume of HA on January 17, 2024 was 3.26M shares.

HA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) has plunged by -1.97 when compared to previous closing price of 13.74, but the company has seen a -3.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that Low liquidity and rising fuel-cost scenario hurt Hawaiian Holdings (HA).

Analysts’ Opinion of HA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for HA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $16 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HA Trading at 38.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares sank -1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +239.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HA fell by -3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.94. In addition, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. saw -5.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HA starting from Alter Aaron J, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $3.93 back on Oct 27. After this action, Alter Aaron J now owns 114,698 shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., valued at $11,794 using the latest closing price.

Alter Aaron J, the Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $10.90 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Alter Aaron J is holding 117,698 shares at $32,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.24 for the present operating margin

+3.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. stands at -9.09. The total capital return value is set at -6.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.35. Equity return is now at value -79.61, with -5.15 for asset returns.

Based on Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA), the company’s capital structure generated 647.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.62. Total debt to assets is 47.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 602.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.