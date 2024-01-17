Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Ashland Inc’s (ASH) Stock

The stock of Ashland Inc (ASH) has seen a -2.27% decrease in the past week, with a -8.13% drop in the past month, and a 4.52% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for ASH.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.95% for ASH’s stock, with a -7.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ashland Inc (NYSE: ASH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ashland Inc (NYSE: ASH) is above average at 24.31x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.

The public float for ASH is 50.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASH on January 17, 2024 was 477.09K shares.

ASH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ashland Inc (NYSE: ASH) has dropped by -2.37 compared to previous close of 81.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-16 that WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today announced plans to issue its first-quarter earnings release at approximately 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. The company’s live webcast with securities analysts will include an executive summary and detailed remarks. The live webcast will take place at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. Simultaneously, the company will post a slide presentation in the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investor.ashland.com.

ASH Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -9.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASH fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.10. In addition, Ashland Inc saw -5.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASH starting from BONI ERIC N, who sale 843 shares at the price of $82.38 back on Dec 07. After this action, BONI ERIC N now owns 13,072 shares of Ashland Inc, valued at $69,446 using the latest closing price.

WILLIS J KEVIN, the Sr.VP &Chief Financial Officer of Ashland Inc, sale 7,866 shares at $86.54 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that WILLIS J KEVIN is holding 11,583 shares at $680,724 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASH

Equity return is now at value 5.32, with 2.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ashland Inc (ASH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.