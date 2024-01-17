Evaluating the Impact of -3.94 Increase on Oatly Group AB ADR’s (OTLY) Stock

The stock of Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) has seen a -17.89% decrease in the past week, with a -25.68% drop in the past month, and a 53.57% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.32% for OTLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.23% for OTLY’s stock, with a -29.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oatly Group AB ADR (NASDAQ: OTLY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.31.

The public float for OTLY is 553.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.54% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of OTLY was 4.30M shares.

OTLY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Oatly Group AB ADR (NASDAQ: OTLY) has decreased by -3.94 when compared to last closing price of 1.06.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-03 that While the idea of plant-based food may not seem appetizing, its potential profits could be. In fact, by 2027, according to Research and Markets, the global plant-based food market could grow to about $75 billion by 2028 from $41.06 billion in 2022.

OTLY Trading at 2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares sank -17.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLY fell by -18.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2047. In addition, Oatly Group AB ADR saw -13.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLY

Equity return is now at value -33.06, with -19.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.