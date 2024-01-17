Evaluating the Impact of -2.55 Increase on Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s (CNQ) Stock

The stock of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) has seen a -2.95% decrease in the past week, with a 0.11% gain in the past month, and a -4.82% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for CNQ.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.70% for CNQ’s stock, with a 3.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ) Right Now?

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.55.

The public float for CNQ is 1.06B, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.08% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of CNQ was 3.23M shares.

The stock of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ) has decreased by -2.55 when compared to last closing price of 65.20.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-12 that I prefer to focus on finding buying opportunities rather than stocks to sell or avoid among the thousands of stock-listed companies in the world. I have shifted my investment from Exxon Mobil to Canadian Natural Resources due to the latter’s better potential for shareholder value and strong position in the energy sector. Canadian Natural Resources has substantial proven reserves, low decline rates, and a commitment to returning cash to shareholders, making it a preferred choice over Exxon Mobil.

CNQ Trading at -2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.24. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. saw -3.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Equity return is now at value 18.53, with 9.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.