Evaluating the Impact of -0.89 Increase on Metlife Inc’s (MET) Stock

The stock of Metlife Inc (MET) has gone down by -1.87% for the week, with a 3.00% rise in the past month and a 9.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.53% for MET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.57% for MET’s stock, with a 12.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) is 25.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MET is 1.04.

The public float for MET is 620.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On January 17, 2024, MET’s average trading volume was 3.76M shares.

MET) stock’s latest price update

Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 68.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2024-01-05 that Drew Matus, chief market strategist at MetLife Investment Management, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss the jobs report, the likelihood of a soft landing, and the U.S. economic outlook.

Analysts’ Opinion of MET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MET stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MET in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $80 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

MET Trading at 5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MET fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.23. In addition, Metlife Inc saw 3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MET starting from DEBEL MARLENE, who sale 9,391 shares at the price of $63.18 back on Aug 09. After this action, DEBEL MARLENE now owns 77,638 shares of Metlife Inc, valued at $593,323 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Jeh C., the Director of Metlife Inc, purchase 17 shares at $51.69 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Johnson Jeh C. is holding 2,526 shares at $879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MET

Equity return is now at value 9.12, with 0.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Metlife Inc (MET) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.