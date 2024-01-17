Evaluating the Impact of 0.40 Increase on Altice USA Inc’s (ATUS) Stock

In the past week, ATUS stock has gone down by -21.20%, with a monthly gain of 18.57% and a quarterly plunge of -18.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.54% for Altice USA Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.42% for ATUS’s stock, with a -14.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) Right Now?

and the 36-month beta value for ATUS is at 1.35.

The public float for ATUS is 389.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.08% of that float. The average trading volume for ATUS on January 17, 2024 was 4.84M shares.

ATUS stock's latest price update

Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS)'s stock price has plunge by 0.40% in relation to previous closing price of 2.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -21.20% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ATUS Trading at -0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares surge +0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS fell by -21.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Altice USA Inc saw -23.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altice USA Inc (ATUS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.