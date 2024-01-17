Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) has decreased by -1.54 when compared to last closing price of 38.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that The SPDR S&P 500 ETF was up 4.57% in December, Vanguard’s Dividend Appreciation ETF was up 4.13%, and my watchlist beat both with a return of 9.52%.

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) Right Now?

Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WTRG is at 0.83.

The public float for WTRG is 272.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.99% of that float. The average trading volume for WTRG on January 17, 2024 was 1.63M shares.

WTRG’s Market Performance

The stock of Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) has seen a -0.79% decrease in the past week, with a 1.81% rise in the past month, and a 12.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for WTRG.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.91% for WTRG’s stock, with a -2.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WTRG Trading at 4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTRG fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.47. In addition, Essential Utilities Inc saw 1.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTRG starting from Arnold Colleen, who sale 1,244 shares at the price of $41.84 back on Jun 14. After this action, Arnold Colleen now owns 7,796 shares of Essential Utilities Inc, valued at $52,049 using the latest closing price.

Franklin Chris, the Chief Executive Officer of Essential Utilities Inc, purchase 37,245 shares at $40.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Franklin Chris is holding 37,245 shares at $1,515,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTRG

Equity return is now at value 8.48, with 3.01 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.