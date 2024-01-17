Equinox Gold Corp’s (EQX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) has gone down by -2.44% for the week, with a -9.65% drop in the past month and a -0.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.49% for EQX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.01% for EQX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) Right Now?

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for EQX is 285.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQX on January 17, 2024 was 2.07M shares.

EQX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) has dropped by -2.87 compared to previous close of 4.53. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-04 that This article introduces five miners and mine developers with significant potential to deliver meaningful gains for their shareholders in 2024. Although all of the stocks are exposed to various risks, the risks are outweighed by the potential gains. If you believe that a company is missing on the list, feel free to mention it in the comments section.

EQX Trading at -9.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQX fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.77. In addition, Equinox Gold Corp saw -10.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQX

Equity return is now at value 2.03, with 1.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.